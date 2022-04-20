SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury convicted a man of first-degree murder in the December 2018 slaying of Natomas librarian Amber Clark, Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced Wednesday.

Ronald Seay was also found guilty of the use of a firearm in the commitment of murder and lying in wait.

“Nothing will bring Amber back to us, but for her family, friends, coworkers and the community that treasured her and all that she gave to our youth, to literacy, to disability advocacy and gender equity… these verdicts are about accountability. They represent an important chapter in this wretched journey,” Ashby said in a Facebook post.

It took jurors just more than two hours to reach the guilty verdict for Seay, who murdered Clark in an ambush-style attack as she sat in her car outside the North Natomas Library. Clark had banned Seay from the library months earlier for harassing people.

“Today I’m thinking of Amber and how grateful I am to have known her and to walk through some portion of this process with the people who loved her, chief among them, her incredible husband Kelly,” Ashby said.

Just more than a week after Clark’s murder, police released information detailing how Seay has a history of making a series of threats against other librarians thousands of miles away in the St. Louis area. He had been arrested for threatening librarians in Missouri about two months before Clark was murdered