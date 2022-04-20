ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A homicide investigation continues after a 41-year-old woman was found dead in a Roseville-area home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Neighbors who live near Livoti Avenue say they’ve seen law enforcement at the home before, but this investigation is the most serious.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies responded to a 911 call at the residence along Livoti Avenue just after midnight. Neighbors told CBS13 that by 1 a.m., they already had knocks on the door from investigators interested in possible surveillance footage.

“Never even heard of anything like that in this neighborhood before,” said Anthony Mizzine, who lived near Livoto Avenue since 1964. “No one’s ever been murdered that I’ve ever heard of.”

The next door neighbor in the duplex where the 41-year-old woman was found dead did not want to be identified but told CBS13 she slept through the crime. They share a garage and she described the 41-year-old as a “casual acquaintance.” The neighbor said a family lived in the home where the woman was found and she watched the two boys grow up over the last decade. The family, the neighbor said, lived in the home for the last decade.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, told CBS13 she’s seen law enforcement at the home before for domestic disputes.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood throughout the Wednesday morning to look for any possible surveillance footage that could help in the investigation.

No other details about how the woman died have been released. A suspect has not been identified, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.