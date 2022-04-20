FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a man accused of biting and stabbing a police dog after breaking into an elderly woman’s Fairfield home and threatening to kill an Amazon delivery driver Wednesday afternoon.

Kurt Dasilva, 44, was booked into the Solano County Jail on several felony charges after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The Fairfield Police Department said the man, at around 2 p.m., had allegedly broken into the woman’s home on Elm Street. The woman was able to get out of the home and call 911,

At around the same time, an Amazon delivery driver called authorities to report a man threatened to kill him and take his work truck. Authorities later confirmed this was also Dasilva.

Once at Elm Street, officers spotted the man running around inside the woman’s home. Despite several attempts to get the man to come out, he refused.

Officers, along with K-9 Cort, entered the home in an attempt to arrest Dasilva. When K-9 Cort approached Dasilva, the suspect bit the dog in the face and then stabbed him in the left side with a knife, police said.

Investigators said Dasilva appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

K-9 Cort received treatment at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and has since returned home to recover with his handler.