CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman has been arrested after an incident onboard a plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport that ended with her allegedly deploying the emergency exit slide.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials have identified the passenger as 24-year-old Sacramento resident Cynthia McKnight.

American Airlines said in a statement that the incident happened Tuesday night on American Eagle Flight 3933. The flight was already on its pushback from the gate when a passenger started causing a disruption.

Exactly what set McKnight off is unclear, but officials say she soon managed to open the main boarding door – which prompted the emergency slide to deploy. She then slid down but was quickly taken into custody.

“The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American’s internal refuse list pending further investigation. We thank our team members for their professionalism and action to ensure the safety of our customers and crew,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Buffalo Bills player Spencer Brown happened to be on the flight and tweeted about the situation that unfolded.

Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed. Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice 👍🏼 — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) April 19, 2022

The plane – which was scheduled to fly to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and had a total of 65 passengers and 4 crew members – was taken out of service after the incident, American Airlines says, with all the other customers being rebooked on alternate flights.