LINDA (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a suspect after a traffic stop in Yuba County led to the officer being dragged several feet, authorities say.

The scene is near Hammonton Smartsville Road and Dunning Avenue, near the community of Linda. According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, several 911 calls came in around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday about shots that were reportedly fired during a traffic stop. A CHP unit was at that scene, authorities say.

CHP has since confirmed that a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle happened in the area. At some point during the traffic stop, the driver allegedly hit reverse – causing the officer to be dragged several feet. This prompted the officer to fire at the suspect, who ended up driving off and crashing into a fence.

Officers started CPR on the suspect, but CHP says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was dragged suffered moderate injuries, CHP says, and was taken to the hospital.

No other information about the suspect, other than that he was male, has been released at this point in the investigation.