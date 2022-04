Question Of The Day (With Bonus After-Show Content) - 4/19Time to wrap up a Tuesday show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What's the best thing you've bought so far this year? Oh man, stick around to the end, some STUFF went on after the show ended! Have a great Tuesday!

Johnnie's Jams feat. John Dabkovich - 4/19It's time for Johnnie's Jams...oh, not director Jonathan Meris? John Dabkovich? OK, this should be good...John has songs from 1995 today, play along with us!

How Old Is Mama? Contest At California Loan & JewelryOur Pawn Shop Insider, Warren Anapolsky, has another contest for his customers! He's asking if they can correctly guess the age of his mother-in-law in a picture he has in the storefront window. He's joining Courtney to tell us how you can enter to win some great prizes!

Choose Your News - The Leftovers - 4/19Last hour, John let Courtney and Cody choose their news. Now, John is bringing us the stories they didn't choose, it's time for The Leftovers!

Modesto Empire Little League Field Update!Last summer, we met Eric Norton, a Modesto Empire Little League coach and parent who was trying to renovate a little league field in desperate need of a face lift. Coach Eric was able to get a hold of a tractor, a bobcat, and some funding from the community (over $18,000!) and LOOK AT THE RESULTS! He joins Courtney to show off the new field, and let us know how you can still help!

