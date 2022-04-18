SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of Sutter Health workers are going on strike as of Monday.
Organizers of the strike say it’s over the health network’s alleged refusal to address concerns about safe staffing, as well as health and safety protections.READ MORE: District: Stagg High Student Taken To Hospital After Being Stabbed By 'Intruder'
More than 8,000 registered nurses and health care workers at 15 facilities across Northern California are expected to participate.
“We’re at a point where we just don’t think Sutter is hearing us,” said Renee Waters, a Trauma Neuro Intensive Care RN. “We want to build in a lot of health and safety issues in this contract.”READ MORE: DA: 3 of 6 Dead In Sacramento Shootout Were In Gang Dispute
Sutter Health addressed the strike in a statement on Monday morning.
““By moving forward with today’s costly and disruptive strike, union leadership has made it clear they are willing to put politics above patients and the nurses they represent – despite the intervention of federal mediators and our willingness to bargain in good faith while under threat of a strike,” a Sutter Health spokesperson said.
Workers at Sutter Health facilities in Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville and Auburn are expected to be on the picket lines.MORE NEWS: Man Reportedly Shoots, Kills Stepfather At Sacramento Home
The protest is scheduled to go until 11 a.m., then again from 2 to 6 p.m.