SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Yesterday, a 3-alarm house fire threatened nearby homes in Suisun City.

On Apr. 17, at 2:46 p.m., the Suisun City Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 500 block of Honker Lane in Suisun City.

Firefighters noticed a large column of smoke and decided to upgrade the incident to a 1st-alarm fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw two structures on fire and a third threatened.

Fueled by gusty winds, fire crews requested a second and third alarm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.