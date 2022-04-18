CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Stagg High School student has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. The student was rushed to the hospital but she has since died, the superintendent confirmed at a press conference later on Monday.

Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing. He has only been identified as a man at this point.

Scene of the investigation at Stagg High School.

Stagg High was also immediately placed on lockdown, the district says. Students were dismissed at 2:17 p.m. at a separate exit.

Local law enforcement have taken over the investigation, the district says.

Authorities say the incident doesn’t appear to be random and the student was targeted. A weapon has been recovered.

The school district says counselors responded to campus.