LINCOLN (CBS13) — A downtown Lincoln institution is closing its doors but not without one final celebration.

Past and present owners of Dave’s Barber Shop gathered to reflect on the business that’s been around since 1921.

“This is why I’m proud to be a part of this shop,” said owner Kim Duncan. “That’s amazing.”

It’s the end of a long legacy of cutting hair in the Placer County city. Dave’s Barbershop has been part of the community for more than a century.

Bill Airo’s father opened the shop in 1921. Back then, it was called the Deluxe Barber Shop.

“My dad was a pretty good barber [and an] excellent shaver,” Airo said.

The shop has had several names, a couple of locations and various owners, but the heart and soul of it has always been the stories.

Kim Duncan bought Dave’s in 2018, becoming its fifth and final owner.

“Taking over for a generation of barbers that have been just amazing here in Lincoln, I can’t tell you how honored I feel to be a part of it,” she said.

She’ll close shop at the end of the month.

“With everything that’s been going on the last few years, it’s just been one struggle after another,” Duncan said.

She invited friends and family—and friends who became family—to the shop to celebrate more than 100 years of bringing the people of Lincoln together one haircut—and story—at a time.

“It was a good life. Had a lot of fun. Told a lot of stories. Heard a lot of stories that I can’t tell you,” Airo said of his dad.

Dave’s Barber Shop will permanently close on April 30.