SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected gunman is in police custody after he allegedly fatally shot his stepfather at a Sacramento home.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received word of a shooting at a home on the corner of Avante Way and Tallyho Drive. The caller, who identified themselves as a family member of the victim and suspect, said they were inside the home when a man shot his stepfather at the residence, then left.

The victim died of his injuries and the suspect was detained a short distance away by authorities.

The perpetrator was identified as 22-year-old Alexander Xayvon Winston who was booked into the Main Jail on a single count of homicide for the murder of his stepfather, 44-year-old Damien Nicholas Powell.

Winston is being held without bail.