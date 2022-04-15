MODESTO (CBS13) – Water managers say they will be starting the spring pulse flows in the Tuolumne River on Saturday.

The Turlock Irrigation District sent out an alert about the impending flow increase ahead of Easter weekend. Officials note that the pulse flows are expected to cause a noticeable increase in river elevation.

While officials say the Tuolumne River will not reach flood stage with the spring pulse flows, the water level is expected to rise above typical winter river levels – including up to the flood plain on the north bank of the river between Dry Creek and the Highway 99 bridge.

Officials say the spring pulse flow is scheduled to start on Saturday and last for 10 days. At its peak, flows are expected to be at 2,385 cubic feet per second. About 14,000 acre-feet of water will be released in total, the Turlock Irrigation District says.

The pulse flows help juvenile salmon migrate out of the Tuolumne River into the Delta.