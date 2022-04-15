MODESTO (CBS13) – Water managers say they will be starting the spring pulse flows in the Tuolumne River on Saturday.
The Turlock Irrigation District sent out an alert about the impending flow increase ahead of Easter weekend. Officials note that the pulse flows are expected to cause a noticeable increase in river elevation.READ MORE: Suspect In Killing Of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael Convicted Of 2nd Degree Murder
While officials say the Tuolumne River will not reach flood stage with the spring pulse flows, the water level is expected to rise above typical winter river levels – including up to the flood plain on the north bank of the river between Dry Creek and the Highway 99 bridge.READ MORE: Sacramento Tree Foundation Announces Colorful Addition To Riverfront Park
Officials say the spring pulse flow is scheduled to start on Saturday and last for 10 days. At its peak, flows are expected to be at 2,385 cubic feet per second. About 14,000 acre-feet of water will be released in total, the Turlock Irrigation District says.MORE NEWS: 'They Saved His Life': Police Seek Good Samaritan Who Saved Man From Burning Car In Turlock
The pulse flows help juvenile salmon migrate out of the Tuolumne River into the Delta.