SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected gunman is in police custody after he allegedly fatally shot a family member in Sacramento.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received word of a shooting at a home on the corner of Avante Way and Tallyho Drive. The caller, who identified themselves as a family member of the victim and suspect, said they were inside the home when a man shot his father at the residence, then left.

The victim died of his injuries and the son was detained a short distance away by authorities.

Sheriff’s office investigators are at the scene processing evidence.