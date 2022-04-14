STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are looking for someone who recently stole money from a restaurant.
On April 7, after eating a meal at the restaurant in the 500 block of Carolyn Weston Boulevard, the suspect walked into the back office and stole money from a cabinet, Stockton PD says. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
While in the back office, the suspect is seen dropping a black handgun, picking it up, and putting it into his pocket.
It's unknown if the firearm is real or an imitation/replica firearm. Police released still images of the suspect in hopes that he's recognized.
Anyone who knows the thief is asked to call Stockton police.