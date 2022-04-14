WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been arrested for breaking into dozens of mailboxes and stealing mail in West Sacramento.

Police say that over the last six months, they received numerous reports of mail theft and vandalism to community mailboxes within the Rivas community.

On Thursday night, police investigators conducted surveillance on a male suspected of mail thefts in the Rivas Community, the department says. The suspect allegedly used a screwdriver to pry open and steal mail from over 84 mailboxes, causing damages estimated at over $30,000.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and during their search of the vehicle, and subsequent search of the suspect’s motel room, reportedly found mail and property stolen from several West Sacramento apartment complexes, including some in the Rivas community.

Detectives arrested the suspect and identified an additional, female, suspect related to the thefts. The primary suspect was arrested and booked at Yolo County Jail on felony charges of vandalism and mail theft, police say.

The identities of the suspects have not been released to the public.