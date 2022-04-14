Gayle King On Tracy's Statement 'Enjoy Yourself'Gayle commented on Tracy's statement to viewers about the forecast this weekend. Hilarity ensued.

8 hours ago

Question Of The Day - 4/14We close out a rainy Throwback Thursday with Courtney's Question of the Day: What's a good rainy day lunch or snack?

8 hours ago

Florida...Man. - 4/14John brings another edition of Florida...Man, where he finds oddball news stories and everyone guesses whether it happened in Florida...or not. Play along with us!

8 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 4/14If you think you missed a "moment" during the show today, this is where you can probably find it! It's the Good Day Rewind!

8 hours ago

Special Delivery To The Studio From Midway!Earlier, Lori Wallace was at a new West Sacramento restaurant, "Midway," featuring all sorts of meatless treats! Now, Lor-Dash has come through, and all of the goodies get delivered to the studio!

8 hours ago