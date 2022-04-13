STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple mail theft suspects.

On April 1, at roughly 12:43 a.m., two unidentified women used a stolen or copied key to enter the community mailroom at Morado Crossings on the 4100 block of E Morada lane.

Just a few days later, on April 4, two unidentified male suspects entered the same mailroom at 1:03 a.m. and stole mail.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes these suspects contact Detective Sandrio at 937-8585 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.