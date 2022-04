STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying multiple suspects in an armed robbery.

On Apr. 9, at roughly 12:31 a.m., five suspects went inside a business on the 8000 block of Holman Rd. and robbed it of money, liquor, and cigarettes.

Police say that four of the suspects were armed with handguns, and the fifth was armed with an “AR-style” rifle.