ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Rocklin detectives are investigating back-to-back pedestrian crashes involving kids.

The police department calls the trend concerning.

For Candace Jones, questions bombard her mind.

“Trying to understand why,” Jones said. “You know, why would someone hit a child and leave?”

A hit-and-run last Friday night near Pacific Street and Rocklin Road sent her son, Colton, to the hospital. The 14-year-old underwent multiple surgeries.

According to Colton’s mother, his recovery is far from over with injuries stretching from head to toe. He’s not expected to return to school for the rest of the academic year.

Meanwhile, Rocklin detectives searched and later found the driver and vehicle involved. Police said no arrest has been made since they’re still interviewing the driver while looking for additional witnesses.

Last month, a driver hit 18-year-old Anthony Williams while walking. The death of the basketball standout hit family and friends hard. Rocklin police say the driver is cooperating and the investigation is pending the coroner’s report.

“When we’re driving, we are the quarterback of the car,” said Tom Everson, the founder and executive director of Keep Kids Alive Drive 25.

The Nebraska-based traffic safety group works with around 1,700 communities, including the Sacramento region, by offering safety tips for parents and kids to keep children safe on the streets.

“The age group 10 to 14, 75 percent of traffic deaths in that age group occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” Everson said.

Jones is thankful she can still hug her son. They’re sharing their story to bring awareness.

“That could’ve been anyone’s child,” she said.