MODESTO (CBS13) — A fire damaged an A&W fast food restaurant in Modesto early Wednesday morning.

Modesto Fire says crews responded to the business in the 1400 block of G Street around 6 a.m.

Firefighters found that flames from a fire, that appears to have started outside, were starting to get inside the building.

Crews went on the offensive and were able to quickly put out the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe the fire started at a homeless camp. No other details have been released.