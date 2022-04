SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a stabbing along Fruitridge Road in Sacramento on Wednesday.

The scene is along the 6200 block of Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento police have confirmed that, at 11:20 a.m., they were alerted to an assault and that the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a male adult, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been detained and officers are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.