DUTCH FLAT (CBS13) – Authorities resorted to using spike strips to stop a couple of suspected catalytic converter thieves who were leading them on a chase.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, early in the morning back on April 8, California Highway Patrol called them for help with a chase of a pair of alleged catalytic converter thieves out of Nevada County.

Deputies say the suspects were hitting speeds over 100 mph at times along Interstate 80.

Spike strips were soon set up at several different locations. The suspects eventually stopped just west of Applegate, but deputies say the pair got out and ran into the woods.

A perimeter was set up and law enforcement officers were eventually able to arrest both suspects.

The names of the suspects have not been released.