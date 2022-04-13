CERES (CBS13) – Ceres Mayor, Javier Lopez, has released a statement after former Councilmember Linda Ryno announced her resignation from City Council on Apr. 13.

“Councilmember Linda Ryno announced her resignation from the Ceres City Council. Councilmember Ryno has served on the City Council since 2013. I’d like to acknowledge Councilmember Ryno for her time on the City Council and contributions to the City of Ceres. I wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

According to state law, city council has 60 days from the “commencement of the vacancy” to either fill the empty seat or call a special election.

An Apr. 25 Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to begin filling the seat.