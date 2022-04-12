TURLOCK (CBS13) — An anonymous threat prompted a lockdown at Turlock Junior High School.
Turlock police say they were made aware of the threat on Tuesday morning.
The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed, but police say they are working with school officials on the situation.
Everyone is safe, police say, but extra officers are on campus out of an abundance of caution.
The lockdown was lifted later Tuesday morning.