SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have identified and are searching for another suspect believed to be among at least five shooters in the April 3 mass shooting on K Street.

Mtula Payton, 27, is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges. The Sacramento Police Department said Payton’s whereabouts are currently unknown and that multiple attempts to detain and arrest him have already been made to no avail.

Payton’s domestic violence warrant stems from an April 2, 2022, incident, police said.

So far, three people have been arrested in the aftermath of the shooting that left six dead and several others injured. Two of those suspects are brothers Smiley, 27, and Dandrae Martin, 26, who are suspected of firing shots during the shooting along with Payton and at least two others who have not yet been identified.

Daviyon Dawson was also arrested after being found with a gun near the scene but he is not accused of firing it.

Sacramento police maintain that they believe the tragic shooting was a result of an altercation between gang members.

“Our goal is to conduct as thorough an investigation as possible, so that the District Attorney has all the information she needs to present cases that will bring justice to the families of the victims and our entire community,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said. “The investigation has moved very quickly in this first week, and it will continue until we can present prosecutors and the public with a complete picture of this terrible crime.”

Anyone with information on Payton’s whereabouts to contact the Sacramento police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).