LOOMIS (CBS13) — Dennis Lynch, the 19-year-old Loomis man accused of stabbing his own mother and her long-time boyfriend to death, tried to buy a gun three days before the couples’ bodies were discovered inside their home.

The owners of EWG Guns in Loomis say Dennis Lynch tried to buy a so-called “black powder revolver” just days before he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother, Kathy Lynch, and her boyfriend, Gerald Upholt, to death.

The owners say Dennis Lynch walked into their gun store carrying a big hunting knife and that he appeared clammy and nervous. The store owners say they denied Lynch’s request, took down his license plate, and alerted sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies came out to the gun store to get a surveillance image of Lynch.

Three days after the stop at the gun store, a welfare check at Lynch’s home led to the discovery of his mother and her boyfriend’s bodies and Dennis Lynch’s arrest.

Kathy Lynch and Upholt were well known in Sacramento political circles. Both were lobbyists who worked on behalf of crime victims.

Nina Salarno Besselman was Kathy Lynch’s friend.

“We as Crime Victims United have fought time and time again in the Legislature side-by-side with Kathy Lynch,” Salarno Besselman said.

She says Dennis Lynch’s history of trouble with law enforcement should have kept him locked up. He was released from jail after a felony arrest earlier this year for stealing a vehicle.

“During [own recognizance] releases for property crimes, without looking into mental health issues, or prior criminality, we know as the story has developed, he did try to buy a gun, he was troubled, he was getting in trouble, he was on law enforcement’s radar, yet, he was released,” Salarno-Besselman said.

Kathy Lynch was laid to rest Tuesday. Dennis appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a not-guilty plea. His next hearing is set for May 26 at 8:30 a.m.