SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A violent weekend unfolded in the Sacramento area just a week after the deadly mass shooting downtown.

Sacramento police are now investigating a double homicide in Natomas that happened on Sunday. The victims in that shooting were identified as Giovanny Rosario, 31 — better known as Sacramento entertainer DJ Gio — and Vernon Mulder, 30.

Meanwhile, Elk Grove detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an Airbnb house party on Saturday.

In both cases, police are searching for suspects.

On Monday evening, community leaders are scheduled to gather for an interfaith prayer service to call for peace but especially change at Allen Chapel AME Church.

Jordan Dawson can’t shake his disbelief.

“It’s rough. It’s hard,” he said.

One moment, he was celebrating life with Rosario. The next, he was mourning how his life ended on Amelia Earhart Avenue.

The loss sent shockwaves through the local deejay circuit.

“Big personality for sure,” said Brandon Fox, another friend. “You knew he was there.”

Someone gunned down the men early Sunday morning hours after the deejay finished a gig in Modesto.

The recent shootings defied the calls to end gun violence over the weekend.

“It’s grieving to see what’s going on,” said Pastor Efrem Smith of Sacramento ACT, an organizer of the interfaith event.

While Sacramento police investigate the cases, Sacramento ACT, a faith-based organization, is searching for peace while looking for solutions at its prayer service.

It’s joining a list of other community groups working to de-escalate tensions while curbing gun violence.

Back at the Natomas vigil, friends of DJ Gio are reminded how gun violence can touch anyone.

“We miss him,” said Dawson. “He was loved. He is loved.”