SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person is dead after a truck and motorcycle collided on Friday morning in the Rosemont neighborhood of Sacramento County.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene at the intersection of Manlove and South Watt.

Metro Fire crews are onscene of a truck vs motorcycle at the intersection of Manlove and South Watt in Rosemont. Our hearts are heavy to report that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased. The cause is being investigated by CHP. pic.twitter.com/YTAlCJZnis — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 8, 2022

According to Metro Fire, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The victim’s name was released Saturday by the Sacramento County Coroner, identifying him as 58-year-old Michael Robert Weddle of Cool.