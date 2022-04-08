CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person is dead after a truck and motorcycle collided on Friday morning in the Rosemont neighborhood of Sacramento County.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene at the intersection of Manlove and South Watt.

According to Metro Fire, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.