DAVIS (CBS13) — A UC Davis student was carjacked at gunpoint while in a parking lot on campus, authorities say.

University officials say the carjacking happened back on March 15. The student reported that he was sitting in his car in a parking lot along Extension Center Drive when someone went up and banged on his window.

The suspect then threatened the student with a gun and eventually took off with his car. A second suspect was seen following the first suspect as they left the scene.

Woodland police recovered the stolen car the next day.

UC Davis police say the pair of suspects allegedly involved in the carjacking have since been arrested on other charges. Exactly how they were linked to the UC Davis incident has not been detailed, but both are said to be juveniles.

Officials say another incident that saw a suspect allegedly brandishing a gun on campus back on March 8 has been submitted to the Yolo County DA’s office for an arrest warrant.