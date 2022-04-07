SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The tiny nine-hole Foothill Golf Center on Verner Avenue in Citrus Heights is also home to one of the PGA’s biggest hitters.

Cameron Champ grew up there and learned to play on the course with his grandfather.

Now, Champ has lived up to his name with three tournament wins as a PGA pro. He is playing in the Masters this weekend.

The Foothill Golf Center is now the home base for the Cameron Champ Foundation. Children can play all day for $5.

Sisters Ella snd Lucy Jerde already practice at Foothill several times a week.

“I like golf because it’s really quiet, and I like the sound of the ball hitting the face of the club and stuff like that,” Ella said.

“I like how it’s very a mental golf game,” Lucy said. “You think a lot.”

The pair have watched Champ play in person.

“I just feel like it’s really exciting to be on this golf course where he used to be and it’s really cool,” Ella said.

The Cameron Champ Foundation is now preparing to build a new clubhouse and an after-school program to help local students with tutoring, STEM instruction and golf lessons, of course.

He’s made it to the Masters. Now, Champ is helping Sacramento-area children master the game of life.