SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Sunday morning, bullets rang out in downtown Sacramento, killing six. There was chaos, but during those moments, there was also bravery – especially with one homeless man who saved a group of young women. Now, the community is hoping to return the favor.

Tim Langer, living homeless in Sacramento, was caught in the middle of Sunday morning’s mass shooting. He was sleeping when the gunfire started and immediately jumped into action.

“My daughter had fallen and Tim helped her up, and [he] said, ‘Come in here,’ and brought them where it was safe,” Orosco said. “He literally stood up to protect them from anybody that came.”

Langer said the whole situation was a “state of horror” and he was “just trying to calm them down.”

“They were panic-stricken, they were falling over each other to try and get shelter,” Langer said. “From what I could see, the state of war, I was just trying to calm them down and keep them reassured that everything was going to be all right.”

We’ve told Langer’s story of bravery, and now the community is coming together to help him.

“I would want someone to help my child if I wasn’t there,” Sacramento resident Chrys Villa said.

Villa took to social media to comment on our story post along with hundreds of others who were eager to support Langer.

“It’s all people out in the community,” Villa said. “I hope they find this hero. A great story.”

Villa says she’ll start a GoFundMe but wants to talk with Langer first, hoping he’s open to receiving the help.

“That’s a true hero to me, someone who helps when they’re not being watched, when they’re not expecting anything in return,” Villa said.

We tried to track down Langer Wednesday but were unsuccessful. Orosco said he does plan on keeping in contact with Langer to help where he can.