STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after an argument led to a stabbing in Stockton late Wednesday morning.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. along West Fremont Street in the Civic District.READ MORE: Clean Air Initiative In California Wants The Rich To Pay
The victim, 42, was involved in an argument with the suspect when the suspect stabbed him and then fled in a blue sedan. The suspect was only described as a Black man, possibly in his 30s.READ MORE: Community Pushes To Provide Assistance To Homeless Hero Tim Langer Who Saved Young Women During Sacramento Shooting
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.MORE NEWS: Community Pushes For Proper Burial For Homeless Sacramento Shooting Victim Melinda Davis
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.