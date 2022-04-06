STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after an argument led to a stabbing in Stockton late Wednesday morning.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. along West Fremont Street in the Civic District.

The victim, 42, was involved in an argument with the suspect when the suspect stabbed him and then fled in a blue sedan. The suspect was only described as a Black man, possibly in his 30s.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.