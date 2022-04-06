RIPON (CBS13) – Two people have been found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say.
Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course.READ MORE: Coalition Pushes California To Provide Funding For Crime Prevention, Prisoner Re-Entry Programs
The vehicle appeared to match the description of one that had been missing since the weekend.READ MORE: Sacramento River Cats Welcome Fans To Sutter Health Park For Opening Day Victory
Recovery crews were called to the scene and were able to get the vehicle out of the water. Two people were found dead inside, Ripon police say. The people have been identified as Long Beach resident Alyssa Ros and Stockton resident Xylona Gama.
Police say Ros and Gama were last seen at an event at the Spring Creek Country Club Sunday evening.MORE NEWS: Homeless Hero Lauded For Protecting Young Ladies During Sacramento Shooting Details What Happened
Exactly how the vehicle ended up in the water is unclear. An investigation is still underway, but Ripon police say there are no suspicious or criminal circumstances.