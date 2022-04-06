SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new ballot initiative is trying to push for cleaner air while preventing and suppressing wildfires in California – but who’s paying?

Protecting Mother Nature could soon be done by taxing the rich.

The Clean Cars and Clean Air Act would impose a tax of 1.75% on Californians earning more than $2 million. Supporters say it’s needed to generate billions annually to combat the driving forces behind air pollution: transportation and wildfires.

“Here in Sacramento, we’re on the top 25 list for most polluted cities by ozone and particle solution,” said Will Barrett, a national senior director for clean air advocacy for American Lung Association.

According to the plan, the tax revenue would be split three ways:

45% for rebates and incentives to buy zero-emission and electric vehicles

35% for charging stations

20% to Cal Fire for wildfire prevention and suppression programs

Rideshare company Lyft is the biggest financial supporter, but not everyone’s on board.

“This is not a good recipe for economic recovery in the state of California, particularly as we’re on the verge of a recession,” said Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

So how likely is it that voters will see this measure come midterm elections? Based on collected signatures, supporters and critics agree on one thing: very likely.