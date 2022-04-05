SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento will get a little bit of nearly everything with weather over the next week.

The biggest heatwave so far this year is expected to begin impacting the region Wednesday and get significantly hotter through the rest of the week.

The city was projected to see its first 90-degree day of the year this week, but now it looks like Sacramento may see its first two 90-degree days back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

The forecasted highs for Wednesday through Friday are: 85, 94 and 90. Overnight temps for those days will sit in the low-to-mid-50s.

Temperatures will drop back down by the weekend with highs of 80 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday. Both days are expected to see high winds that will lead into some wet weather to start the following week.

That’s right. Much-needed April showers are possible by Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid-to-high-60s for Monday and Tuesday.

