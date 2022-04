All 6 Victims In Sacramento Mass Shooting IdentifiedAll six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.

9 hours ago

Sacramento Shooting Update: Shots Heard In Background Of Nearby Fight VideoNew video shows a fight happening near where the Sacramento mass shooting took place. It is not known if the fight shown in the video is related to the shooting, but shots can be heard in the background.

13 hours ago

Sacramento City Leaders Hold Press Conference In Mass ShootingSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, along with city councilmembers, held a press conference in response to the shooting that killed 6 and injured at least 10 others early Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Father Of Sacramento Mass Shooting Victim Speaks OutWe're starting to learn more about the people who were killed in the early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Sacramento.

1 day ago

Police Radio And Social Media Paint Picture Of Violent ShootingThe shooting that left 6 dead and 10 injured happened downtown Sunday morning unfolded at 10th and K streets. Social media video shows the brawl that's believed to have led to the shooting. The identity of the shooter is unknown.

1 day ago