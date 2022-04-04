ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday afternoon in Elk Grove.

Around 2:45 p.m., the pedestrian was hit in the area of Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way, say Elk Grove police. Officers responded to the scene and, along with firefighting personnel, administered first aid, but the pedestrian died.

The vehicle reportedly drove away after the incident but the vehicle and driver were spotted not long after by police and stopped. The driver was detained.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Police warned that the intersection will remain closed for some time.