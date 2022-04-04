ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man was arrested after leading a chase through three Nevada counties on Sunday, authorities said.

Zachary Schiele, 30, faced charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, and destruction of property, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada.

Schiele initiated a chase when he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies. This happened at around 10 p.m. on Highway 50 near Cave Rock. The pursuit moved toward Carson City on Highway 50 then toward Washoe County.

At around 10:30 p.m., the truck was found unoccupied along I-580 just south of Mount Rose Highway, authorities said.

About 15 mins later, the Washoe County dispatch center received a 911 call from a homeowner in Pleasant Valley, which is a small community in the county. The caller stated that a man tossed a rock through the window of her truck and tried to steal it.

Not long after, that suspect, who was later identified as Schiele, was held at gunpoint by the caller’s husband, authorities said. Deputies arrived a short while later and took him into custody.

Several agencies assisted in the pursuit, including the Nevada State Police and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.