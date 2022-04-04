SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A memorial was held Monday night for the six victims killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.

Family members, city officials and community members gathered near the Downtown Commons united against gun violence and demanding justice for victims.

The cousin of one victim, Sergio Harris, was angered by his loved one’s death and spoke to the crowd just blocks away from where the massacre that took his cousin’s life happened.

“They have to be held accountable for their actions,” he said. “Ain’t nobody bringing Sergio back. Nobody.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was also in attendance.

“We gather today to mourn their senseless deaths,” he said.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six people killed in the shooting: 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade, and 29-year-old Devazia Turner.

While some family members stood in solidarity, others were too distraught to attend and spoke to us earlier in the day.

“I just wish that none of this was happening right now,” said Antoinette Walker.

Walker lost her brother, Devazia Turner, who leaves behind four children.

“Everything I’m going to do for him, will be for him and his kids,” said Patricia.

Five of the victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time but the sixth was where she’s been sleeping every night for years.

“Our unhoused neighbors are our neighbors as well and it’s really powerful our community is making sure she’s lifted up tonight.”

Says Sacramento Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

Melinda Davis was homeless. She had lived on 10th Street and found her family in people like William Hopkins.

“This was her spot, right here, where she slept at, and in the morning, she’d wrap up her blanket and go to Chavez park,” said Hopkins. “We meet people that are homeless and we call them our family. That’s how we are out here. We’re family.”

Hopkins is hoping Melinda is remembered, too.

“We want the community to know who she is and come out and pray for her,” he said.

Family members are planning funeral services for their loved ones in the near future.

Dandrae Martin, 26, has been the only person arrested so far and faces charges of assault and illegal firearm possession.