SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.

They are:

Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman.

Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman.

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man.

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman.

Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man.

De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.

Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in the area of 10th and K streets were getting out for the night.

Several videos posted to social media paint a chaotic picture of gunfire ringing out and people running through the streets. First responders could be seen performing CPR on victims in some of the videos.

A total of 12 other people were also hurt in the shooting. Sacramento police say the other victims have varying degrees of injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

