SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — From the moments before the deadly mass shooting to the chaos and the aftermath, here’s a timeline of the events that began unfolding in downtown Sacramento on Sunday.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, people started spilling out of the bars and nightclubs on K Street. Video on social media shows a fight and then gunshots.

The gunfire lasted nearly a minute in all. The first fire department crews were sent to the scene at 2:04 a.m.

At 2:13 a.m., the shooting was declared a multi-casualty incident as medics raced to K Street on 10th and 11th streets.

Patients were rushed to area hospitals between 2:25 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. as dispatchers confirmed multiple deaths.

More than an hour later at 3:52 a.m., Sacramento police issued a social media post calling it a “shooting with multiple victims.”

Another hour passed and a second post from police came at 5:02 a.m. bringing clarity to the scale of the tragedy. Police confirmed officers found “at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased.”

By 6:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester met with reporters for the first time.

“We are asking for the public’s help in helping us identify the suspects in this,” Chief Lester said.

At 6:45 a.m., city hall opened as an information center for victims’ families, and four hours later at 10:45 a.m., Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other elected officials held a news conference.

“Thoughts and prayers aren’t nearly enough,” Mayor Steinberg said.

At 11:40 a.m., police updated the number of injured victims from 10 to 12. They also confirmed that officers recovered at least one firearm at the scene.

Fast forward to 3 p.m. when Chief Lester announced there were multiple shooters but no suspect information was released.

“We have video from our police camera at 10th and K Street that captured portions of this shooting,” Chief Lester said.

At 8:19 p.m., the first victim killed was identified. At 8:30 p.m., bodies were removed from the scene. And shortly after 10 p.m., officers started to remove some of the evidence markers.

It wasn’t until 6 a.m. on Monday when police reopened streets near 10th and K.

At 9 a.m., all 6 victims killed were identified by the coroner’s office, and just before noon, police announced their first arrest in what is the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento history.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, a memorial was held in downtown Sacramento for the victims of the shooting.

As of Monday night, we still don’t know what triggered the gunfire.