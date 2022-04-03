SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least six people have died in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.

A makeshift memorial has been set up in the area.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in the area of 10th and K streets were getting out for the night.

Several videos posted to social media paint a chaotic picture of gunfire ringing out and people running through the streets. First responders could be seen performing CPR on victims in some of the videos.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.

This is what we know about the identities of the people killed:

De’vazia Turner, 29. His father spoke to CBS13 after learning that his son was among those killed. “They [police] didn’t tell me nothing. They just confirmed that he’s a body over there,” Turner’s father said. #SacramentoMassShooting 29-year-old DeVazia Turner among those killed in mass shooting. Father Frank tells us he was out at bar on K Street and when he left he got caught in gunfire. pic.twitter.com/bz01uj13uq — stevelarge (@largesteven) April 3, 2022 Family have also confirmed to CBS13 that 38-year-old father of three Sergio Harris was also killed.

A total of 12 other people were also hurt in the shooting. Sacramento police say the other victims have varying degrees of injuries.

No suspect information has been released.