SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) – Dozens of flights have been delayed at airports in the U.S., including Sacramento International Airport after Southwest Airlines experienced technology issues Saturday morning.

In a statement from the airline, they said they’ve experienced the issues following overnight maintenance.

“Some of our earliest departing flights were delayed this morning, and a handful of them canceled, after we experienced intermittent technology issues that occurred during routine overnight maintenance.”

The issue has since been resolved, but the airline said customers may still experience delays due to the issue.

“We offer heartfelt apologies to our customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our employees who are working diligently to make it up to them. We’ll continue to update customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues.”