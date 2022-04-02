SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s time to get that patio furniture out. Sacramento may see its first 90-degree day of the year by the end of next week.

The forecasted highs will be sitting between the mid-70s to mid-80s through Wednesday, and that’s when things will really start to heat up. The forecasted highs for Wednesday through Friday are as follows: 85, 89 and 91.

For each of those three dates, the record-high temperature is 91 degrees. And for Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be around 10-20 degrees higher than average for this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures for locations across the valley and foothills could range from 83-92 degrees on Thursday.

We are going to see an extended period of quiet weather with a big warm up in store for the mid to end of next week. Some locations could see their first 90°+ of the year.

Saturday’s forecast is around 10 degrees higher than average. We’ll drop back down to the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday through Tuesday before the incoming heatwave.

After a record-dry start to the year, the water in California’s snowpack was at 38% of average, setting the state up for yet another year of extreme drought conditions barring any major wet weather events this spring.