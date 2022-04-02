FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A crash in Fairfield turned fatal overnight.
At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield Fire Department personnel were called out to a crash near the intersection of Huntington Drive and Stanford Court, according to a Department Facebook post.
Firefighters say a vehicle had crashed into a big rig at a high rate of speed.
Details about the victim or victims have not been released.