WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People in an upscale West Sacramento community are on edge after a prowler was caught on a home surveillance camera creeping through a backyard, hopping onto a roof and breaking a window.

It happened in a gated community called “The River” and West Sacramento police are actively investigating the case and looking for the suspect.

Pictures from the surveillance video show the creepy suspect dressed in a black zip-up sweater with a Mineshaft Saloon, Nevada City logo on the front and back; a facemask with possibly the Kansas City Chiefs logo on both sides; dark baggy pants; black and white Converse shoes; and carrying a baseball bat and rope.

The suspect is seen walking around the house’s pool and eventually around a side of the house where he then jumped onto a roof and spent twenty minutes, breaking a window in the process. He did not enter and left on his own.

West Sacramento police described the suspect as a white man standing around 5’10” to 6’2″ tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Clearer photos of the suspect were released Monday. See them below.

west-sac-prowler-1 (credit: West Sacramento Police Department) west-sac-prowler-2 (credit: West Sacramento Police Department)

The video has circulated in online posts in this upscale tight-knit community where outdoor activities are part of everyday life.

“It’s pretty scary because you don’t know what he’s capable of,” Joshua Santos said.

“Somebody walking around with something in their hand like that, late at night, it kind of lends itself to some kind of negativity,” John Sheldon said.

Photos posted by Sacramento Valley Crime Watch show more images of the prowler. He was captured on camera at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The neighborhood has 24-hour security.

The homes are next to an open area that extend down to the Sacramento River.

“As a gated community I’d like to think that it’s going to be a safer environment,” Sheldon said.

The West Sacramento Police Department has assigned its special investigation unit to the case. The group typically focuses on crimes that need a rapid response.

This scary sight caught on camera is making some people feel unsafe in their own homes.

Who is this midnight prowler?