SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the Sacramento City Unified teachers strike reached day 8, one of the teachers’ unions announced in a Facebook live video Friday night that talks will continue with the district Saturday morning. So, there is no deal yet but they did voice some optimism about where things stand.

The announcement comes as the Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools and the Sacramento City Unified Board of Education call for everyone to head back to class on Monday regardless of a deal.

This strike has forced 76 schools to close for 8 days now. On Friday, thousands of teachers and employees held another solidarity rally at the Serna Center, the district headquarters.

In a statement, the county superintendent of schools said “enough is enough” and encouraged both sides to reopen schools while they hammer out a deal.

In response, the district board of education agreed, saying in a statement, it “calls for school to resume on Monday while we continue to work diligently and collaboratively to resolve our differences. We continue to be ready and willing to negotiate with our labor partners so we can move forward to address other pressing student needs.”

The strike standoff continues for now, but the latest update is that talks will continue between both sides at 11 a.m. on Saturday.