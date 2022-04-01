SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man convicted of dozens of child sex abuse charges involving several victims was sentenced by a Sacramento County judge to 775 years to life in prison, prosecutors announced Friday.

Nearly a dozen victims gave statements to the court or attended Michael Leonard’s sentencing, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Leonard was previously convicted of felony and misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child. His criminal history involving alleged inappropriate conduct with minors dates back to the late 1990s.

In mid-March, Leonard was found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation and 12 counts of child exploitation involving a dozen different victims. Investigators found that, over a period of 16 years, Leonard lured young children — many between the ages of 8 and 13 — to his home where he committed the crimes. He met several of them at different children’s events and venues like skating rinks and dance studios.

He was arrested at least two times in 2015. In April of that year, Leonard, who was already a registered sex offender, was accused of trying to film a child pornographic video and molest a minor. He was held in the county jail on $500,000 bail.

Later that year in August, Leonard was arrested on accusations of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. After this arrest, authorities said there were more possible victims and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Leonard was initially facing up to 880 years to life at Friday’s hearing.