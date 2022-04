Question Of The Day / Post-Show Dance Party - 4/1Courtney closes out the week with her Question of the Day: What song do you perform best in the car? Everyone answers, and then we head off to the Drew Barrymore Show at 11, and...oh, we ran out of time for the Friday Dance Party. So, it's a post-show dance party! Stick around until the end!

4 hours ago

Court's Tune - 4/1It's a special Friday edition of Court's Tune! Today, Courtney has some of the most popular karaoke songs, play along with us!

4 hours ago

Journey-Aoke - Jordan Tackles "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'!"In honor of Journey's Golden 1 Center show tonight, we're butchering Journey songs all morning on the show! Now, though, it's Jordan's turn, so we actually have a REAL singer to...aaand Cody's cued up "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin"" to the HARDEST PART of the song! Jordan powers through it, though!

4 hours ago

California's Day Of Dance CelebrationCalifornia's Day Of Dance offers a week of free classes in all dance genres to under represented groups and promotes "arts for all." The event culminates in a showcase featuring different studios across the region. Tamaira Sandifer joins Court and Cody from The Rink Studios in Del Paso Heights to tell us more!

4 hours ago

Daddy's House Of Ribs in LockefordDaddy's House of Ribs is at a new location in Lockeford! Owner Alvin Sims joins Cody and Court to show us the location, and ALL of the food they have to offer!

4 hours ago